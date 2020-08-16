Malta’s Government Will Introduce New COVID-19 Measures Tomorrow

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s government will introduce new COVID-19 measures following a recent spike in cases, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced following a meeting with Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

“New measures will be announced tomorrow to limit the rate of infections while ensuring that matters remain under control. A balanced approach that protects the lives and livelihood of Maltese citizens,” Abela wrote on twitter.

Earlier, Abela played down criticism against the government over its handling of a recent spike. He said recent concerns were simply a “panic” but conceded that self-discipline in social distancing was not being followed and legislative action would need to be taken.

He has already revealed that mandatory testing will be introduced at Malta’s airport.

Malta’s active cases are now at 537, but that is only figures no longer include migrants who disembarked in Malta and had already tested positive for COVID-19. There were 63 new patients and 111 recoveries announced today.

What measures do you think should be introduced? C0mment below

