Malta’s Government Signs Aħrax And Miżieb Handover To Hunters

Malta’s government has steamrolled ahead with a controversial agreement to grant access to Aħrax and Miżieb to hunting lobby FKNK.

Two agreements were signed today by the Transport Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Construction Chris Agius.

In a statement, the government said FKNK will be responsible for several obligations including maintenance, upkeep of cleanliness and general upkeep of the sites, health and safety on the sites and clear signage.

FKNK will also be obligated to designate dedicated picnic areas and camping sites for the public, and full access will be given to conservation officials to ensure that the law is observed and to guard against any abuse or illegal hunting, while a joint monitoring board will be created, including local council representatives, to ensure that obligations are fully met.

The Environment Ministry earlier told Lovin Malta that the deal was still being drafted, giving absolutely no indication that the signing was taking place today. No press call was issued for the signing.

The group has long disputed claim over the land after an alleged letter in 1986 from former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici but environmental activists insist they have no rights over the land.

These public spaces are some of the last areas of greenery in Malta and are used by people of all walks of life in Malta.

Environmental activists and Mellieħa councillors have rubbished the deal, warning that the details of the agreements were not made public for scrutiny.

