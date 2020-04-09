Malta’s Government Is Offering Repatriation Flights For All Foreign Nationals On A Humanitarian Basis

Malta’s government is offering to repatriate all foreign nationals wishing to return to their home country through subsidized flights.

The assistance scheme is available for all European Union citizens and third-country nationals who have been staying in Malta for different purposes including employment, education and family reasons, among others.

Foreign individuals who are not in possession of a residence document are also entitled to assistance, said the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs.

4,206 individuals have been repatriated over the past three weeks, ever since Malta International Airport stopped all commercial flights as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals seeking repatriation flights are being asked to register using this link before Sunday 19th April.

In the meantime, the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs will also be launching a helpline on the 13th of April to assist on any queries.

A nominal fee shall apply to all bookings. Individuals who book a seat for a flight but do not turn up shall incur the full cost of the flight.

“This scheme is a voluntary one and the Government extends its support to all those individuals, irrespective of nationality, insofar that if they lose their employment or job they will be aided as per earlier notifications,” the Ministry said in a press release.