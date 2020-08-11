Malta’s Got Talent’s Official Host Has Been Revealed

Gordon Bonello has been announced as the official host for the first season of Malta’s Got Talent.

The hyper host and well-known TV personality took to Facebook to announce his new role in an excited post on his wall saying he had “huge news to share”.

“It is an honour to officially announce that I will be hosting Malta’s Got Talent. I am thrilled and super looking forward to be part of this spectacular journey in which we all get to watch some remarkable talents. Bring it on,” he said.