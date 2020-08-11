Malta’s Got Talent’s Official Host Has Been Revealed
Gordon Bonello has been announced as the official host for the first season of Malta’s Got Talent.
The hyper host and well-known TV personality took to Facebook to announce his new role in an excited post on his wall saying he had “huge news to share”.
“It is an honour to officially announce that I will be hosting Malta’s Got Talent. I am thrilled and super looking forward to be part of this spectacular journey in which we all get to watch some remarkable talents. Bring it on,” he said.
Malta's Got Talent | Host Reveal
Your Host for the show is probably one of Malta’s most fun and hyper characters around. Malta and Gozo, please welcome the Host ???? for the first season of Malta’s Got Talent, Gordon Bonello!We look forward to have him around (sort of) ???? and we invite you to watch Gordon and the Judges from October onwards on Television Malta.#MaltasGotTalent
Posted by Malta’s Got Talent on Monday, August 10, 2020
The MGT team jokingly said they “look forward to having him around (sort of)” in the announcement.
His announcement came after the reveal of the four judges for MGT – Ray Attard, Sarah Zerafa, Maxine Aquilina and Howard Keith Debono.