Malta’s Got Talent Filming Postponed By ‘A Couple Of Weeks’ With October Premiere Still In Sight
Filming for the highly-anticipated tv show Malta’s Got Talent has been postponed by “a couple of weeks” as a result of the new COVID-19 mass gathering measures.
“In light of recent events, the producers of Malta’s Got Talent would like to announce that we will be postponing the auditions filming originally planned for this week, by a couple of weeks,” the show said in a Facebook post.
Filming for auditions were set to take place this week.
All participants and ticket holders will receive an email with new datils by the end of today, the show said.
Malta’s Got Talent also hinted that it would make its TV premiere in October.
Last week, health authorities introduced a set of COVID-19 measures limiting mass events.
Today, Malta registered 16 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of active cases to 213.