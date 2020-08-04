د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Got Talent Filming Postponed By ‘A Couple Of Weeks’ With October Premiere Still In Sight

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Filming for the highly-anticipated tv show Malta’s Got Talent has been postponed by “a couple of weeks” as a result of the new COVID-19 mass gathering measures.

“In light of recent events, the producers of Malta’s Got Talent would like to announce that we will be postponing the auditions filming originally planned for this week, by a couple of weeks,” the show said in a Facebook post.

Filming for auditions were set to take place this week.

All participants and ticket holders will receive an email with new datils by the end of today, the show said.

Malta’s Got Talent also hinted that it would make its TV premiere in October.

Last week, health authorities introduced a set of COVID-19 measures limiting mass events.

Today, Malta registered 16 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of active cases to 213.

Tag someone who was planning to audition

READ NEXT: 16 New COVID-19 Patients As Total Active Cases Reach 215

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK