Malta’s Got An Obesity Problem – Here’s How Health Authorities Are Planning On Tackling It

Malta was recently reminded that it’s citizens are some of the obese people in Europe after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson casually brought it up in a quip. However, obesity is a serious problem that the island’s health authorities are trying to fight. Lovin Malta spoke to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to see what Malta’s doing to beat the growing problem.

1. Health authorities have been flagging obesity as a key public health challenge for the past twenty years In 2013, one-third of Maltese 15-year-olds were found to be overweight or obese; in 2017, over a quarter of Maltese adults were found to be obese. For Gauci, this excess weight is a factor that could potentially reduce one’s own positive life experience and wellbeing. Even though the Maltese population enjoys a high life expectancy (82.4 years in 2017), obesity can seriously affect this. “We wanted to develop a multi-factorial approach to the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) seeking to address the many challenges being experienced to maintain a healthy weight across the population through tackling common risk factors,” Gauci said. 2. One major problem is that obesity could actually affect and even worsen several other diseases. As it stands, Malta’s initiatives are in line with the policies outlined in the Healthy Weight for Life Strategy (2012-2020). Back in 2012, the government had launched the strategy, highlighting the importance of healthy eating and including a number of measures primarily focusing on areas related to nutrition and physical activity. Then in 2015, the development of the Food and Nutrition Action Plan (FNAP) provided a more detailed framework when it comes to eating good food.

3. But is there a reason the Maltese tend to be so obese? “Obesity has a multifactorial origin with the obesogenic environment resulting from a combination of influences which promote obesity within individuals and the population. These include lifestyle factors such as nutrition and physical activity patterns, cultural and environmental factors, social, economic and infrastructural factors,” Gauci said.

4. So, what are we doing about it? Malta’s health authorities had placed childhood obesity as a priority area during the Maltese presidency of the EU where they called for an “European-wide approach though council conclusions”. However, Gauci said the approach Malta was taking was “multi-faceted”. Besides the aforementioned strategies and some other healthy lifestyle initiatives, preventative measures within the community have also been rolled out in schools, workplaces and institutions. Authorities also promote certain local assets, such as the Mediterranean diet. “We’re reaching out to children at an early age, promoting water consumption, healthy snacking, physical activity and to reduce or break up sedentary time in pre-school children,” Gauci said. “Evidence has shown this programme to be successful in preventing obesity and promotes an ethos that encourages a healthy lifestyle.” She mentioned the EU-funded Lunch Box campaign, an ongoing project that features a programme with three different characters – Karmenu, Ganni and Bettina – explaining the importance of healthy eating and physical activity aimed specifically at children between the ages of five and 10. After the play, parents are given a recipe book and a drawing book full of fruits and vegetables to give to their children.

5. However, she said that unless the environment supports change, it will be much harder to achieve it. In August 2018, Malta’s Parliament adopted Legal Notice 266, regulating the provision of foods and drinks in schools. After consulting with the Advisory Council on Healthy Lifestyles, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Education agreed that only foods that meet the criteria can be sold in schools. “The schools no longer permit any advertising or accept sponsorships of food products not in line with established criteria. Similarly, such an environment with a focus on healthy food was also in place for Mater Dei by June 2019,” Gauci said.

6. People who are already overweight or obese need specific management through a non-stigmatising approach. Some Maltese health professionals were given training in delivering high-level multidisciplinary training in the prevention and management of obesity, with the support of the Ministry for Health and European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) and the WHO. Different programmes are aimed at the general population, and at individual people. The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate has also been offering free weight management programmes for adults over many years. “These are held over a period of 12 weeks and include both a nutritional component and a physical activity component. These programmes have helped many people to lose weight and are expanding year over year,” she said. Another programme, the School Fruit Scheme, also encouraged young children to try different fruits and vegetables within a learning environment.

7. Gauci also urges more awareness on things like food portion sizes and reading food labels to discover any hidden sugar or salt. “Infant and young child feeding practices have a direct influence on the health status of children,” Gauci said. “Exclusive breastfeeding for up to six months may reduce the risk of overweight and obesity in childhood and adolescence.” This, among other facts such as allowing breastfeeding in the workplace, was promoted via the Breastfeeding Policy and Action Plan for 2015 to 2020. Another two sets of food guidelines were rolled out in 2017 and 2018, targeting younger age groups up till the age of 12.