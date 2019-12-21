Malta’s Gaming Industry Created 7,000 Jobs In The First Six Months Of 2019

Figures released from an interim report published by Malta Gaming Authority suggest that the gaming sector had a fruitful first half of 2019, generating 7,011 full-time equivalent jobs by the end of June.

The figure surpasses that which was reported in December 2018 of 6,794 full-time equivalent jobs.

Of the 7,011 employees, 6,142 worked in the online gaming industry (5,950 as at the end of December 2018) and an additional 860 in the land-based sector (844 as at the end of December 2018).

In fact, the gaming industry sustained its contribution to the growth of the Maltese economy, contributing around 13.6% and making it the third-largest private sector after Wholesale, Retail, Accom and Food Services, and Construction.

The MGA also collected €39.9 million in taxes within the first six months, which is an increase of 8.6% from the same period last year.

Though the current reality of the European gambling market is can be described as ‘fragmented’, the gaming sector continues to consolidate its standing within the Maltese economy and the strategy of the Maltese Government ‘is that Malta remains an attractive place of primary establishment by having a high standard of regulation that would allow operators who are established and regulated in Malta to extend their reach and acquire other licenses to operate in other regulated jurisdictions with relative ease.’

The MGA will publish a full-year industry performance report in June 2020 when it publishes its Annual Report for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

