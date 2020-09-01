Malta’s Former Head Of Hate Speech Unit Apologises For Telling Arnold Cassola To ‘Just Get A Life’

Malta’s former Head of Hate Crime and Speech Unit, Dr Joseph Borg, has issued an apology for “political and offensive comments on Facebook” after a complaint was filed to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life by Matthew Caruana Galizia.

Borg issued the stinging insult in the wake of Arnold Cassola’s claims of a possible quid pro quo between Energy Minister Michael Farrugia and Yorgen Fenech in a Malta Today article published in April 2020.

“Profs Cassola just get a life as the one you have at the moment sucks,” said Joseph Borg’s Facebook post.

Cassola’s comments came after revelations that Farrugia held a meeting with Yorgen Fenech a few hours before personally writing to the Planning Authority to consider Mriehel for possible high-rise development.

The decision paved the way for Tumas and Gasan to file an application for a development known as the ‘quad towers’.