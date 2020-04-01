د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Food Aid Project Receives ‘Overwhelming’ Number Of Requests From Families Worst Hit By COVID-19’s Economic Impact

Malta’s Food Aid Project has received an overwhelming number of requests from families worst hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak,

“During these critical times, it is very disturbing to receive so many requests for food from families and unfortunate individuals. We are also getting appeals for help from people who call us in tears because they are unable to pay their rent and are very scared they will become homeless,” Malta Trust Foundation head Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said.

A string of necessary but drastic government measures has seen vast swathes of the economy grind to halt. The government has introduced measures to address severe drops in income with a global recession on its way.

The foundation has started distributing boxes of food, that would have normally gone to families who were already struggling. However, others have begun to come forward after a significant loss in income.

Coleiro Preca, Malta’s former President, warned that it was of an even greater concern that so so many children were negatively affected by the crisis.

“We must do everything possible to ensure child poverty does not increase on our islands. It is of overriding importance that we give priority to our children. Otherwise, the poverty this generation will suffer will spill over into the decades of their lives that follow,” she said.

The boxes donated by businesses like Pama, Vernons, Piscopo Cash & Carry, Convenience Shops, Busy Bee, Cauchi Poultry, Chef’s Choice, Frank Borda Ltd, Golden Harvest, Jespers Bakery, Green’s Supermarkets, Benna, Ta’ Ganza, e-Cabs, Bonju Cabs, GoTo Sharing, Famalco, Blexr Gaming, and Remax.

The Malta Trust Foundation has also been asked to support some NGOs with food supplies as their resources are overstretched.

