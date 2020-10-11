د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Flu Shot Rollout Disrupted As Nurse Union Protests Over Meal Allowance And Extra Leave

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s rollout of the annual flu shot was disrupted on its first day after the union representing nurses issued industrial action to its members not to administer the vaccine.

“Primary HealthCare would like to advise the public that the administration of the flu shot could be disrupted in a number of localities because of industrial action issued by the MUMN,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“As soon as the industrial action stops, the schedule will resume as announced in recent days. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge everyone who takes the flu shot to follow the Health Department’s directives, including regular hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing.”

The MUMN has long been protesting with the government over a lack of meal allowance to nurses in primary healthcare and the way extra leave is calculated when public holidays fall on a weekend.

Its President Paul Pace told Times of Malta that the industrial action will remain until the government agrees to its request.

“Nurses are making big sacrifices because of COVID-19. A lot of them have lost pay and are afraid of infecting their children,” he said. “We don’t just want applause. We want what is rightfully ours.”

Take control and get vaccinated!

Minn għada nibdew nagħtu l-vaċċin tal-#influwenza: din is-sena mportanti aktar minn qatt qabel minħabba l-covid. Grazzi kbira lill-istaff tagħna, li anke f'din huma #eroj.

Posted by Chris Fearne on Friday, October 9, 2020

However, Health Minister Chris Fearne urged the union to reconsider its decision, warning of the health risk if patients get infected by both influenza and COVID-19.

Indeed, the health authorities have procured 200,000 flu shot doses this year, double the usual amount, to safeguard against potential co-infection health risks.

What do you make of this industrial action?

READ NEXT: Malta Confirms 95 New COVID-19 Cases As Spike Keeps Rising

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK