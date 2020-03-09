Malta’s First Coronavirus Patients ‘Had Food Delivered To Their Door’ To Respect Self-Quarantine Rules

Medical experts on the frontline of dealing with the coronavirus in Malta have praised the country’s first three patients, saying their sense of civic duty meant the island was spared an outbreak.

“These patients were very responsible,” said Charles Mallia Azzopardi, physician of Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Unit, when asked by Lovin Malta to respond to harsh and sometimes virulent criticism that the patients, a 12-year-old girl and her parents, have been subjected to on social media.

Several people have cast doubt on whether the family had indeed self-quarantined after returning from Northern Italy, stating that they must have left the house to buy food at some point.