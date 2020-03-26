Malta’s Film Industry Has Been ‘Left In The Lurch’ After Not Making Final Cut For COVID-19 Financial Aid

The Malta Producers Association has expressed its deepest disappointment that the film and tv industry has been excluded from government support measures for sectors affected greatly by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The film industry didn’t make the cut for recent financial aid measures introduced by Prime Minister Robert Abela leading the MPA to believe this was a matter of oversight due to the misleading classification of the film and tv industry within the NACA categorisation system.

“It was naturally understood that the Film & TV industry would be included as part of the Creative Arts and Entertainment category,” the association said in a press release.

The coronavirus pandemic has had serious ramifications for industries across the board with film and television production coming to a grinding halt. All foreign productions that were meant to be shot in Malta have been shut down and local production has stopped for the time being.

“Hundreds of freelance crew, talent and film and TV production companies have been left in the lurch with zero income.”

The MPA also requested that the Tourism Minister and Prime Minister immediately intervene and recognise all motion picture, video and television production actives as sectors which were amongst those worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic and ensure they are included in the aforementioned financial aid measures.

