Malta’s Exit Strategy for ‘Soft Reopening’ Of Economy Presented To Health Authorities For Approval

Minister of Economy Silvio Schembri has confirmed Malta’s exit strategy has been presented to health authorities, which would be made public if approved.

The strategy involves measures to initiate a soft reopening of the economy that has been brought to a halt in face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference today, Schembri spoke about the progress of the government aid scheme for businesses worst hit by coronavirus lockdown measures.

18,204 application

He confirmed that so far, there have been 18,204 applications for full-time and part-time employees, with 82,988 full-time employees applying for Annex A and B.

The initiative to provide aid for businesses is divided into two annexes, in which the former would see businesses receive €800 per employee, whilst the latter would see each employee receive €400.

Businesses can apply until the end of April.

Malta Enterprise has so far received 47,000 inquires regarding the scheme, 22,000 of which received through their helpline at 144.

In regards to grants for tele-networking, 380 applications have been received, 113 of which have been accepted and 250 are still pending. €148,000 has been approved for the scheme, and €60,000 have been granted for tele-networking so far.

In terms of applicants for quarantine leave, €49,350 have been distributed so far covering 1,098 employees.

The system for processing applications is automatic, with nearly 200 applications received per day, according to the ministry. Businesses who apply receive the conditions for the scheme, to which they can approve, partially approve or reject them.

The government plans to phase out government aid as the economy gradually reopens.

In terms of other proposals to stimulate economic recovery, Lovin Malta asked whether they are considering PN’s suggestion for citizens to receive €50 to support restaurants and bars once they reopen. Schembri answered that they are still focused on the first phase of their plan, that is, supporting businesses before reopening.

“Our proposals are different,” he said.

“Phase two of our plan is focused on reopening and how to stimulate the economy, but we are still focused on the restart of the economy.”

