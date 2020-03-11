Malta’s English Language Schools Predict €3.4 Million Economic Loss Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus has created “the perfect storm” for English language teaching organisations with cancellations of more than 40%, according to Malta’s Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations (FELTOM).

“The estimated financial impact of 4,000 student cancellations will result in a devastating monthly financial loss of €1.4 million for FELTOM schools and a €3.4 million loss for the local economy,” FELTOM said in a press statement.

“The cancellation trend is persisting. The same survey estimates that 6,000 student cancellations will equate to a debilitating monthly loss of €2.1 million for the schools and €5.2 million for the economy.”

FELTOM has met with the Tourism Minister to discuss the implications the situation has been having on the sector and submitted a formal position paper to the government outlining the needs of the industry.

“The sector has always been an important contributor to Malta’s tourism industry and the economy at large with an average of €137.2 million generated every year according to Deloitte’s 2019 report. The sector also employs around 2,000 people according to the NSO’s 2018 statistics, not to mention the hundreds of host families and rental accommodations that are also being impacted,” FELTOM said.

“The English Language School operators have always contributed to the Maltese economy, generating employment and revenues permeating various fields of the Maltese economic fabric. Teachers, office and ancillary staff, group leaders, host families, transport providers, guides, restauranteurs and other service providers will undoubtedly all be adversely affected. We now need all the support required to help us weather the storm.”

