Malta’s Education Minister Donates A Month Of His Salary To Buy Computers For Children In Need
Education Minister Owen Bonnici has pledged to donate a month’s worth of his own salary so his ministry can purchase computers to loan to children with social difficulties.
With schools now shifting their education methods online in the wake of COVID-19-induced school closures, the Education Ministry has pledged to loan computers, tablets and laptops to 250 students whose financial difficulties at home have rendered their households unable to afford technological devices.
2/2. We will be also loaning computers/tablets/laptops to 250 students on scheme 9 so that they are able to participate in online education. I have donated one month of my Ministerial salary so that more computers are bought in order for them to be loaned to students in need. pic.twitter.com/NfJFpvvsCV
— Owen Bonnici (@OwenBonnici) April 14, 2020
These students will also be provided with free internet access, an estimated investment of €40,000.
Besides donating his own salary, Bonnici urged private companies to consider donating or loaning computers for free for the benefit of students in need.
“We are committed as a government to help the people who are in need of special assistance, particularly now that most education has been transferred online,” he said.