Malta’s €100 Stimulus Vouchers To Be Issued Next Week, Economy Minister Confirms

The €100 vouchers announced to boost the economy post-lockdown will be distributed to Maltese households as of next week, economy minister Silvio Schembri said today in a press conference.

Meanwhile, eligible businesses can register and activate their online voucher business accounts through a purposely developed app within the next five days in order to reclaim any vouchers spent at their establishments.

The amount of businesses eligible for this measure amounts to 25,000.

Every resident of Malta will receive €100 worth of vouchers in denominations of €20 by registered post. Four of these vouchers can be spent at any establishment licensed under the Malta Tourism Authority, including hotels, restaurants bars and diving schools. The remaining voucher can be spent at any business that was forced to closed by legal notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘This €100 voucher measure will translate into an injection of €45 million to boost economic activity for all,” Schembri said.

Vouchers must be checked for authenticity under a UV light and establishments must not accept those that do not illuminate.

