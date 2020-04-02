Malta’s Driving Instructors In Limbo Over Financial Future After Government Reopens Industry Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Driving instructors have been left in limbo over their financial future after the government refused to close their industry despite a major drop in income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources who spoke to Lovin Malta were absolutely clear that the frustration in no way justified the incident between a driving instructor and Superintendent for Public Health. That instructor has been removed from the Malta Driving Instructors Association.

However, beyond the incident, driving instructors still remain seriously concerned about theirs and their families futures.

Transport Malta first announced that they would stop all lessons, which would have allowed instructors to apply for the government €800 wage supplement. However, the decision was revoked a few days later.

With the absolute majority of people avoiding non-essential activities, instructors are still facing a zero-income scenario regardless of whether or not their lessons can continue.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, the Malta Driving Instructors’ Association explained that most instructors are already choosing to stay home as a civic duty to their students and their families.

“We don’t want to be the reason the virus spreads,” they said.

The government has introduced an €800 benefit to the employees and self-employed people most impacted by COVID-19 closures, like tourism, education, retail, restaurants, bars, gyms, and others.

All educational establishments are closed till the end of June and made the €800 benefit available for each institution.

Driving instructors are still within the list of sectors, but the MDIA is still unsure whether they will qualify now that the industry has been reopened.

People who do not qualify because they are not listed but are being negatively affected by the outbreak can still apply for the benefit. It is still unclear whether instructors will be granted the benefit upon request.