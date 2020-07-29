Malta’s Doctors Instructed To Strike Unless Events Of More Than 10 People Stopped

Malta’s Medical Association (MAM) has called for the permits of events involving more than 10 people to be withdrawn as of 3rd August, warning its members will only perform emergency duties unless its demands are met.

The association, headed by Martin Balzan, issued a declaration of industrial dispute after Malta’s active COVID-19 cases shot up to 99.

Apart from its instruction for members to solely perform emergency duties, MAM issued another two directives.

“All doctors in vulnerable groups as declared in legal notices in March or approved by management, are only to work on administrative or teleworking duties and avoid contact with patients.”

“All other doctors are urged to help in work normally done by doctors in vulnerable groups and make sure that patients get all the necessary treatment.”

In its declaration, the association also demanded that public health care facilities are to revert to emergency mode as from 3rd August.

The association also called out statements made by the Prime Minister which have allegedly “encouraged people not to comply to the recommendations of the Superintendent of Public Health.”

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and the Malta Tourism Authority were also criticised for their “active promotion of mass events, creating grave danger of a major and uncontrollable epidemic.”

