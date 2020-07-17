Malta’s Developers Will Now Pay For Your Architect If They Build Next To Your Home

No one likes living next door to a construction site but a scheme launched by the Malta Developers’ Association will at least put your mind a bit more at ease.

From September onwards, developer members of the association who are given a building commencement notice will be obliged to pay their neighbours’ architect fees if they hire one to scrutinise the project. Neighbours can choose any architect they like to conduct this assessment.

Developers will be obliged to refund the fee upon the presentation of a fiscal receipt. If the neighbour cannot afford to pay the fee, the developer will be obliged to hand them the money they need, upon the presentation of a fiscal invoice.

Members who don’t make these payments will initially be given a warning; if they disobey the rules for a second time, they will be removed as members.