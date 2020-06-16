د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Demolition And Excavation Summer Ban Will Start On 1st July

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

No demolition and excavation works will be permitted in Malta’s tourism areas from 1st July to 30th September, the Planning Authority has announced. 

The ban covers streets in areas like Sliema, Gzira, Marsaskala, Birzebbuġa, Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Marsaxlokk, Mellieħa, Rabat, Mdina, St Julian’s, Swieqi, St Paul’s Bay, Wied Żurrieq, and Floriana.

In Gozo, the ban affects Marsalforn, Għasri, Mġarr, Għajnsielem, Qala, Sannat, San Lawrenz, Victoria, Xagħra, and Xlendi.

The full list can be found on the website of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Any illegal demolition and excavation works carried out between  1st July and 30th September 2020 may be reported to the Planning Authority on telephone number 2290 0000.

Persons wishing to add more streets to the list for 2021 are invited to send requests to the MTA through their respective Local Council on tourism.development.mta@visitmalta.com by 31st August 2020.

Share with someone who lives in these areas

READ NEXT: Chris Cardona To Step Down As Labour Party Deputy Leader After Prime Minister Asks For His Resignation

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK