Malta’s Demolition And Excavation Summer Ban Will Start On 1st July

No demolition and excavation works will be permitted in Malta’s tourism areas from 1st July to 30th September, the Planning Authority has announced.

The ban covers streets in areas like Sliema, Gzira, Marsaskala, Birzebbuġa, Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Marsaxlokk, Mellieħa, Rabat, Mdina, St Julian’s, Swieqi, St Paul’s Bay, Wied Iż–Żurrieq, and Floriana.

In Gozo, the ban affects Marsalforn, Għasri, Mġarr, Għajnsielem, Qala, Sannat, San Lawrenz, Victoria, Xagħra, and Xlendi.

The full list can be found on the website of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Any illegal demolition and excavation works carried out between 1st July and 30th September 2020 may be reported to the Planning Authority on telephone number 2290 0000.

Persons wishing to add more streets to the list for 2021 are invited to send requests to the MTA through their respective Local Council on tourism.development.mta@visitmalta.com by 31st August 2020.

Share with someone who lives in these areas