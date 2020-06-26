Malta’s Deficit Is Up By €600 Million Following COVID-19 Economic Shutdown

Malta’s deficit has shot up by 600 million with the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying slowdown having a devastating effect on public finances.

Figures released by the NSO have revealed that revenue dropped by around 17.4% in the first five months of the year, with expenditure also rising by 15.2%.

With the latest numbers, the government consolidated fund reported a €673.4 million deficit in May. This is roughly 600 million more than the deficit at the same point last year.

While the government was able to generate a surplus by the end of 2019, it seems almost impossible that the government will repeat the feat in 2020.

In its statement, The NSO said that the deficit increase “mirrors an increase in total expenditure, consisting of recurrent expenditure (€161.8 million), interest (-€2.7 million) and capital expenditure (€129.2 million), in addition to a drop in recurrent revenue (€317.7 million)”. This means that the government debt rose by close to €900 million compared to the same period last year.

As a result, government debt rose by almost €900m by the end of May when compared to last year.

Malta’s government has pumped money into the economy to keep the country afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic shutdown, with wage supplements and massive incentives becoming the norm.

