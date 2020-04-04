Malta’s Data Protection Laws Broken At Least 30 Times Over The Last Seven Years, But The Fines Were All Under €5,000

Malta has dished out 30 fines of less than €5,000 combating violations of data protection during the last seven years.

Transparency Malta revealed that fines range from €23.29 to €2,000.

The largest fine ever handed out was to the Lands Authority in 2019 for breach of data of more than 5,000 users. The Data Protection Watchdog imposed a fine of €5,000 for breach of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation

Some months later, another fine of €5,000 to HSBC for illegal monitoring of trade unionist’s bank accounts was dished out.

The issue has been under the microscope ever since the leak of the personal data of 337,384 Maltese citizens, first revealed by a Twitter account called ‘Under The Breach’. Details like the names, ID numbers, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of Maltese citizens were available at the push of a button.

Times of Malta has quoted Labour Party sources saying that the leak emerged from a Labour Party list showing the voting preferences of the population from the 2013 general election.

Each entry includes a ‘1’ to indicate a Labour Party voter and a ‘2’ a Nationalist Party voter.

The company linked to the leak, C-Planet IT Solutions, is owned by Philip Farrugia, a former production director at One Productions, the media wing of the Labour party. His brother-in-law is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, himself a former president of the Labour Party.

Details from Zrinzo Azzopardi’s law firm, SZA Advocates have also been leaked.

The Labour Party have denied any links to the leak.

A class-action lawsuit has been opened.

You can check whether your personal details feature in the data breach over here.