Malta’s Current COVID-19 Patients Range from Seven Months To 100 Years Old

Speaking at a press conference today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci gave an overview of all Malta’s current cases which also included ages of active cases.

Malta’s COVID-19 patients range from seven months to 100 years old.

The youngest patient is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is a 100-year-old woman who tested positive earlier this week.

The average age of a COVID-19 patient is 38 years old.

Gauci once again appealed for the public to be extra vigilant when coming into contact with vulnerable people.

Malta has 682 active COVID-19 cases following 36 new cases, 52 recoveries and one death being announced earlier today.

