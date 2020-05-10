Malta’s COVID Rate Of Infection Climbs Above One While Asymptomatic Cases Reaches 13%

Malta’s COVID R-factor, which is the rate that every infected patient passes on the rise, has risen above one, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed in a press briefing earlier today.

Meanwhile, the percentage of asymptomatic cases has increased by two from 11% to 13%. Gauci explained that this was in part a result of a wider range of testing which includes people who do not exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus.

‘When we started we were testing those who had symptoms, now we’re testing those who don’t have symptoms. The more you search, the more you’ll find,” Gauci said.

The increase does not take into account the Hal Far migrant centre which was excluded due to uncertainties on who had symptoms or not.

When taking into consideration those who tested positive at the Hal Far centre, the number rises to 20%.

Gauci confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus today – a notable increase in positive cases in relation to the past week where one, two or three cases were being confirmed daily.

As such, Malta’s R Factor has once again risen above one.

“We need to remember that we don’t just follow one number. We also follow moving averages and, with the six cases in mind, the situation is still stable,” Gauci said.

In addition to six new cases, six more patients have recovered meaning that Malta’s current active cases remain at 58.

You can watch the full press conference below:

