Malta’s COVID-19 Wage Benefit Has Been Extended TIll June

Wage benefits designed to help businesses keep hold of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended to June, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has revealed.

Malta Enterprise has set up two funds for impacted sectors. For those completely shut down, full-timers are entitled to a monthly wage of €800 and part-timers entitled to €500.

The second fund, which deals with those industries affected by the outbreak, provides a monthly wage of €160 to full-timers and €100 to part-timers. This rises to €320 and €200 if they work in Gozo.

Failure to pass on these funds to employees is considered a criminal offence.

So far, more than €25million has been distributed covering 87,808 jobs. Over 23 million has gone to workers who have been completely shut down because of the pandemic. Close to 95% of the beneficiaries are based in Malta.

The 19,000 businesses which have already applied need not re-apply for an extension.

Schembri explained that the government has already prepared a plan to lift certain COVID-19 restrictions, but stressed this would be done in a staggered approached and will be continuously re-assessed.

Businesses allowed to reopen would still be able to continue receiving some sort of assistance.