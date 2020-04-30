د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s COVID-19 Wage Benefit Has Been Extended TIll June

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Wage benefits designed to help businesses keep hold of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended to June, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has revealed.
Malta Enterprise has set up two funds for impacted sectors. For those completely shut down, full-timers are entitled to a monthly wage of €800 and part-timers entitled to €500.
The second fund, which deals with those industries affected by the outbreak, provides a monthly wage of €160 to full-timers and €100 to part-timers. This rises to €320 and €200 if they work in Gozo.
Failure to pass on these funds to employees is considered a criminal offence.
So far, more than €25million has been distributed covering 87,808 jobs. Over 23 million has gone to workers who have been completely shut down because of the pandemic. Close to 95% of the beneficiaries are based in Malta.
The 19,000 businesses which have already applied need not re-apply for an extension.
Schembri explained that the government has already prepared a plan to lift certain COVID-19 restrictions, but stressed this would be done in a staggered approached and will be continuously re-assessed.
Businesses allowed to reopen would still be able to continue receiving some sort of assistance.

READ NEXT: Birdlife Ups The Ante In Legal Battle Against Government Over Spring Hunting Licenses

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK