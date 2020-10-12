Malta’s COVID-19 Cases Still On The Rise As 68 New Cases And 14 Recoveries Registered Overnight

Malta’s COVID-19 spike is still going strong, as 68 new cases and 14 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, a 67-year old man who had tested positive for the virus passed away, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll up to 43.

Today’s numbers mean that Malta’s total number of active cases currently stands at 820 – the highest it has ever been.

1,940 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of swab tests conducted in Malta since its first case of COVID-19 up to 282,095.