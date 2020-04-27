Malta’s Courts Refuse Bail To Brother And Sister Charged With Trafficking Kilos In Drugs

Malta’s courts have refused bail for a brother and sister charged with trafficking kilos of drugs.

Joseph Brignone, 31, was arrested on Saturday 25th April at 6pm following a weeks-long operation from police who uncovered 2kg of synthetic drugs, 1kg of cannabis, and 30g of cocaine during a thorough search of his vehicle and other residences.

Further searches at his home also uncovered illicit substances in the possession of his Annalise, 34, who has also been charged in connection to the crime.

Beyond drug trafficking, the pair are also facing charges of money laundering. They have collaborated with police but are denying all charges.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyer Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri thanked the courts for holding urgent sessions in a responsible manner in spite of the current “difficult” circumstances and sessions being indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair invited the court to take those circumstances into consideration in its deliberations about bail.

However, the court rejected the request due to the seriousness of the charges and given the fact that investigations still ongoing and that civilian witnesses are yet to testify.