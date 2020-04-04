Malta’s Cleansing Departments Kicks Off 24-Hour Operation To Disinfect The Islands’ Public Spaces

Malta’s Cleansing Department has kicked off its 24-hour operation to clean and disinfect public spaces across the islands.

Photos uploaded by the Department of Information show employees, which total to around 100, disinfecting bus shelters, benches, ATMs, and regularly frequented places like pharmacies and groceries stores.

Particular attention is also being paid to the roads that lead to swab centres.

The government has rolled out several measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. Beyond closing flights, shops, bars, restaurants, and schools among other things, authorities have also banned public gatherings of more than three people.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 213 after 11 new cases were confirmed today.