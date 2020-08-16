Malta’s Civil Service Chief Distances Himself From Brother’s Money Laundering Case: ‘We Walk Different Paths’

Mario Cutajar, the Head of Malta’s civil service and brother to the government official charged with money laundering earlier today, says he is willing to hand over any necessary documents to the Police Commissioner to prove he has absolutely no links to the crime.

“I declare that I have absolutely no connection or slightest idea of ​​the operation. Both in my private life and in my professional role, I have always been responsible for my actions and we have walked our paths completely independently,’ Cutajar said in a statement.

His brother, Aldo Cutajar, was earlier charged with money laundering after police discovered €500,000 in cash during a raid on his home and a further $400,000 in a Dubai bank account. Aldo Cutajar’s wife, Isabel, was also charged.

Aldo Cutajar, who served as Malta’s Consul General to Shanghai from 2018 to 2019, was interdicted in 2004 for misappropriating funds but still managed to land several government roles under the current administration.

Mario Cutajar, the head of the Civil Service, insists he had absolutely no involvement with his employment in Beijing or Shanghai.

He insisted that the arrests proved that the institutions worked, regardless of who the individual was.

“As soon as it came to my attention that they had been arrested, I immediately wrote officially to the Commissioner of Police where I told him that if the Police feel they should see or inquire about any financial matter concerning me today or in in the past, I am willing to grant all necessary and requested access,” he said.

A disciplinary process by the Public Service Commission will not involve Cutajar.

