Malta’s Chamber Of Commerce Calls For Full Disclosure On Government’s Sale Of Former ITS Site To DB Group After Critical NAO Report

Malta’s Chamber of Commerce has called for full disclosure on the government’s sale of the former ITS site to DB Group.

A recent NAO report on the sale highlighted several serious and legitimate concerns over irregularities in the transfer of land.

“The Malta Chamber finds the NAO’s findings disturbing as they leave serious doubts as to the sense of urgency that drove Government to dispose of the ITS site.”

“This seemed to happen at a time when there seemed to be no alternative premises available, with an unclear negotiation process and ownership of responsibility for the decisions taken,” the Chamber said in a statement.

The NAO found that Projects Malta, which was headed by former Minister Konrad Mizzi from 2013 to 2020, intentionally classified the transfer as a concession but failed to obtain the necessary authorisation of the Department of Contracts prior to the publication of a request for proposals.

Certain members on the negotiation committee also failed to provide any input.

“Such projects cannot be dealt with in a piece-meal fashion, and that such a project should be respectful of true and strong national tourism industry ambitions, respectful of public expectations and contribute to true quality goals in an honest, consistent, transparent and sustainable manner,” the chamber said.

