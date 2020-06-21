Malta’s Cabinet Was Told Who Owns Macbridge, The Other Secret Dubai Company Linked To Offshore Panama Accounts, In November 2019, Jason Azzopardi Claims

Malta’s cabinet was made aware of who exactly owns the infamous Macbridge account on 28th November 2019, MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

“All of this talk in the Sunday paper that Abela did this and that because now he knows this and that, irritates me.”

“Do those who are writing these articles know that in a cabinet meeting on 28th November 2019 Abela and his colleagues found out (if they didn’t know before) know (and I am going to mention only one fact) what Macbridge means and who is behind it (the other secret company like 17 Black)?” Azzopardi wrote on social media.

Robert Abela was not elected as Prime Minister at the time. However, he was then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s legal advisor at the time. The majority of cabinet members either retained their position or were transferred to another cabinet post once Abela was appointed.

On 28th November 2019, the cabinet met to discuss a potential pardon for Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.