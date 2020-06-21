Malta’s Cabinet Was Told Who Owns Macbridge, The Other Secret Dubai Company Linked To Offshore Panama Accounts, In November 2019, Jason Azzopardi Claims
Malta’s cabinet was made aware of who exactly owns the infamous Macbridge account on 28th November 2019, MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.
“All of this talk in the Sunday paper that Abela did this and that because now he knows this and that, irritates me.”
“Do those who are writing these articles know that in a cabinet meeting on 28th November 2019 Abela and his colleagues found out (if they didn’t know before) know (and I am going to mention only one fact) what Macbridge means and who is behind it (the other secret company like 17 Black)?” Azzopardi wrote on social media.
Robert Abela was not elected as Prime Minister at the time. However, he was then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s legal advisor at the time. The majority of cabinet members either retained their position or were transferred to another cabinet post once Abela was appointed.
On 28th November 2019, the cabinet met to discuss a potential pardon for Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
Macbridge, a Dubai-based company was listed as a target client of the Panamanian accounts of former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Minister Konrad Mizzi. Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black, also based in Dubai, was the other target client.
A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.
Recently it was revealed that 17 Black was also used so Fenech could pocket millions through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.
The latest corruption revelations involve Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev, who bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder Yorgen Fenech. Musayev had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.
It is alleged that Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black.
