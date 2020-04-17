د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Cabinet Still Meeting Physically But Observing Social Distancing While Avoiding Zoom

Pictured above: Malta’s Cabinet earlier this year before the COVID-19 outbreak 

Malta’s Cabinet is still convening physically but observing new social distancing regulations, parliamentary secretary for the digital economy Clayton Bartolo has confirmed.

“Cabinet is still meeting as normal but we’re observing social distancing,” Bartolo said in yesterday’s edition of Lovin Malta’s talk show #CovidCalls. “Whereas before you used to see everyone sitting down next to each other, we now have a much different set-up to observe social distancing, even within the same room.” 

“The number of people who attend has also reduced because some might choose not to attend if they don’t have much to contribute, or they’ll leave as soon as they say what they have to.”

When Cabinet requires videoconferencing, such as when a minister is in quarantine, they make use of Microsoft Teams rather than Zoom as the government has an enterprise agreement with Microsoft and they feel it is more secure than Zoom.

While Zoom is used for calls to third parties, Microsoft Teams is used for Cabinet calls.

Bartolo warned of security concerns with Zoom’s platform, which has soared in popularity worldwide since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoom has been plagued by security issues

“I read an article this week which spoke of Zoombombing, which means someone would just crash a Zoom meeting. That would be a bit of a problem for Cabinet.”

A number of countries, such as Germany, India and Taiwan, have restricted or banned Zoom for government use, while prosecutors in the United States are investigating the platform’s security practices.

Zoom has apologised and pledged to roll out new security measures.

The Maltese government has so far been using Zoom to organise virtual press conferences. While this process has been relatively smooth so far, there was one major hiccup at a major press conference, when Health Minister Chris Fearne announced Malta’s first COVID-19 related death.

While Fearne was speaking, journalists suddenly got logged out of the room because the Zoom session had run out of time, ending the press conference prematurely.

