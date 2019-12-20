Malta’s Biggest Fort Will Undergo A €1 Million Restoration Project After Years Of Neglect

Malta’s biggest fort will be undergoing a €1 million restoration project to prevent it from further damage and potential collapse.

Fort Ricasoli will see some major works being carried out in five areas that are considered to be at a high risk of collapsing due to the decades of environmental damage.

Preliminary works have already begun at certain critical areas at Fort Ricasoli including the removal of waste and other materials by the Cleansing and Maintenance Division.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced the new project at a recent visit he made to the site, noting how the project came together as a result of different entities, including the ‘Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara.’