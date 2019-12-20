Malta’s Biggest Fort Will Undergo A €1 Million Restoration Project After Years Of Neglect
Malta’s biggest fort will be undergoing a €1 million restoration project to prevent it from further damage and potential collapse.
Fort Ricasoli will see some major works being carried out in five areas that are considered to be at a high risk of collapsing due to the decades of environmental damage.
Preliminary works have already begun at certain critical areas at Fort Ricasoli including the removal of waste and other materials by the Cleansing and Maintenance Division.
Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced the new project at a recent visit he made to the site, noting how the project came together as a result of different entities, including the ‘Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara.’
Built between 1670 and 1698 by the Order of Saint John, the Fort is a key feature of Maltese history and was declared a World Heritage UNESCO site in 1998.
In addition, Fort Ricasoli has also become a popular filming location over the years and has been the backdrop for blockbuster films such as Gladiator. Its restoration is expected to reap rewards for the industry once more.
The historic site has undergone years of neglect and exposure from the environment, leaving it on the brink of collapse and a danger for anyone venturing inside it. The restoration of Fort Ricasoli will not only be a benefit for the film industry, but it will also benefit local heritage and see one of Europe’s biggest forts return to its former glory.
Though work on the fort has already commenced, the €1 million locally funded projected isn’t scheduled to be completed until 2021.