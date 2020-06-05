Malta’s Barbers Can Shave Beards And Beauticians Can Give Facials After Authorities Give Green Light

As of today, a number of other restriction easements will see Malta’s barbers and beauticians being able to offer even more services to their clients.

Barbers can shave and style beards as long as the appointment doesn’t exceed 15 minutes, latest health guidelines say.

However, beauticians are still not allowed to offer beauty treatments that involve stream or procedures like lash extensions. They can offer facials, though… as long as there is a perspex structure between the beautician and the client.

Clients and staff are still expected to wear masks or visors upon entering, and hand sanitisers must be made available. Meanwhile, the social distancing requirement for clients has shrunk from one person for every 10 metres squared to one person for every four metres squared.

You can read the updated guidelines for barbers, hair salons and beauticians here.

