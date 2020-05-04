Malta’s Band Clubs To Be Assisted With €200,000 From Good Causes Fund

د . إAEDSRر . س

Over €200,000 of Malta’s Good Causes Fund will be used to assist the island’s band clubs in these trying times, Parliamentary Secretary Clayton Bartolo has confirmed.

“Together with the Malta Band Clubs Association, we discussed the challenges that these clubs are facing at time when their income has been drastically reduced,” Bartolo announced on Facebook.

“Together with (Finance) Minister Edward Scicluna and (Culture) Minister José Herrera, we discussed how, through the Good Causes Fund, we will be asssisting band clubs with a sum of a little over €200,000,” he continued.

“We reiterate our dedication to help the country’s cultural organisations,” Bartolo finished.

Set up under Section 50(7) of the Lotteries and Other Games Act (2008, Cap 438), the National Lotteries Good Causes Fund is “intended to support and partially fund projects and initiatives of a philanthropic, cultural, sports, educational, social, religious or civic nature, or other deserving causes, proposed by individuals and non-governmental organisations”.

