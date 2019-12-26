Malta’s Archbishop Celebrates Christmas Mass With Serbian Families Facing Deportation
Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated Christmas Mass with the families of the 22 Serbian children who recently found out that they may be facing eviction from the island.
In his homily, the Archbishop addressed the story of Christmas and the acceptance of Jesus and one’s neighbours, alluding to the current situation of the Serbian families facing deportation.
“As a grown-up, he says: ‘Whatever you do to the least of my brothers and sisters, you have done that to me’ (Mt 25:40). He is one with people who are in need, people who are knocking on our doors. What will our reaction be? What will our answer be? If we receive them, we receive him,” the Archbishop said.
The mass, which was held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta at 11 am, was attended by the Serbian families who only a few weeks ago found out that they could face deportation because their family earnings are not within the threshold stipulated by Identity Malta’s policies.
The policy stipulates that as well as the initial €19,000 to remain in Malta, parents of non-EU children are required to earn an extra €3,800 per child.
Last week, Archbishop Scicluna took to Twitter to announce that he is in contact with the government, offering the Church’s assistance to prevent the expulsion of these children.
I appeal to all parishes, religious congregations and all Catholic groups and societies to consider “adopting” one or more of these kids by guaranteeing their funding, if need be. https://t.co/haDbnvPgne
— Bishop CJ Scicluna (@BishopScicluna) December 15, 2019
And on Christmas day, the Archbishop invited the 17 families to morning mass where he presented the 22 children with chocolate and a Baby Jesus figurine as Mass came to a close.
Though Identity Malta has received backlash from the public, the government organisation has stood by its policy and has even clarified some of its reasoning for its existence, including the policies ‘anti-poverty’ measures.
Nonetheless, the future is uncertain for these 22 children who have yet to find out the verdict on whether they will be deported or not.