Malta’s Airport To Get Social Distancing Technology Ahead of Reopening

Malta’s International Airport is investing in technology to ensure social distancing is followed ahead of the re-opening to passenger flights in July.

The airport’s CEO Alan Borg confirmed with The Malta Independent that the new system will involve technology that can detect if people are breaching social distancing rules and notify surveillance teams to disperse crowds if breached.

As it stands, people aren’t allowed to gather in groups of more than six, but the law is set to change this Friday.

Additionally, the airport is looking to invest in technologies that limit contact between passengers and staff including the contactless scanning of boarding passes.

Other measures will be put in place to minimise the risk of virus transmission, such as directional signs and restrictions on certain areas of the airport for non-passengers, to avoid the general public mixing with those who will board a flight.

Masks will also be mandatory for passengers, from check-in until the boarding of the flight.

What do you think of these new measures?