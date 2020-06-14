Malta’s Airport Opens To All Countries And Destinations From 15th July

After months of no commercial flights, Malta’s airport is finally set to reopen its doors to the remainder of countries and destinations not yet included in the country’s safe travel list.

“From the 1st of July, flights will increase to the majority of regions in Italy, France, Spain and Poland. This is while the airports in Greece and Croatia will be opened in their entirety,” the government said today.

“This will be undertaken so that from the 15th of July the airport will be opened to the remainder of destinations.”

This means that, to all intents and purposes, flights will resume operations, leaving it to aviation and travel companies to begin organising flights, ensuring tickets are sold and getting the holiday and travel market back on its feet.

Malta’s airport has been closed down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with commercial flights halted, though certain flights, like repatriation and cargo flights, had continued.

As airports begin to reopen following a global pandemic, many now wonder what the future of travel will look like in a post-COVID society.

