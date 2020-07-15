Malta’s Airport Has Officially Reopened Its Doors To 28 New Countries

Malta’s International Airport is reopening its doors for travel to at least 28 new COVID-safe countries today.

These countries are: United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, China, Vatican City, Rwanda, Uruguay, Slovenia, Japan, Morocco, Thailand, Tunisia, Portugal, Romania, Lebanon, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan and Liechtenstein.

The countries have been included in a current list of countries allowed to travel to Malta. Exceptions will be made for repatriation flights for either citizens or residents.

The European Commission will revise this list every two weeks.

Malta’s health authorities have urged anyone travelling abroad to avoid large crowds and to continue observing social distancing guidelines.

Do you think Malta should reopen flights? Comment below