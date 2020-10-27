Malta’s Active COVID-19 Reaches 1,915 After Registering 107 New Patients And 85 New Recoveries

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases has now reached 1,915 after the country registered 107 new patients and 85 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

Testing has remained high with 2,919 swabs conducted over the last 24 hours. The number of total tests is now 323,634.

Earlier today, Malta confirmed its 54th and 55th COVID-19-related deaths.

A 70-year-old man passed away yesterday after being admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 15th October.

The second victim, an 88-year-old woman, had tested positive on 20th October and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 21st October. Health authorities said that the 88-year old was suffering from other chronic illnesses.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

Malta yesterday announced fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 after the number of active cases on the island rose to 1,895.

Bars will be closed from this Thursday until 1st December, while the public gathering limit has shrunk from ten to six people.

Fines for social distancing breaches have also been increased from €100 to €200 but will be reduced to €100 if paid before being challenged and lost before the Commissioner for Justice.