Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Is Down To Single Digits After One New Case And Two Recoveries

Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped down to single digits after the country registered one new patient and two more recoveries.

The new case is a local, asymptomatic, sporadic patient, the Health Authorities said. The latest figures mean Malta’s number of active cases if now nine. There have been 674 cases so far with 656 recoveries.

A total of 809 swab tests were carried out yesterday, bringing Malta’s grand total to over 104,900.

