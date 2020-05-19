Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Hit Triple Digits Again For The First Time In 19 Days

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases hit triple digits for the first time in close to three weeks after 11 new patients and four recoveries were confirmed yesterday.

This means that the number of active cases has now increased to 103.

Just over 1,500 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing Malta’s grand total to 53,190 tests.

Yesterday, Malta announced that it will be lifting a number of restrictions as of Friday, with several commercial establishments set to reopen.

Malta has recorded six COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will not be giving her personal daily update on the cases today. This will now happen three times a week – on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.