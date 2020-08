There are 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta with 58 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 593.

For the fifth day in a row, Malta has recorded more recoveries than new cases.

Today’s numbers come after a total of 2,290 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, slightly more than yesterday.

As such, the total number of overall cases is now 1,847 with a total of 1,244 recoveries.