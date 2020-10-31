Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop Following 165 New Recoveries And 100 New Cases
There are 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 165 new recoveries.
That means Malta’s active cases have dropped for the second day in a row and now stand at 1,825.
Earlier today, an 80-year-old woman passed away from COVID-19 meaning that Malta now has 62 COVID-19 related deaths.
A total of 3,698 swabs were carried out over the past 24 hours.
Malta has introduced several new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of bars and six-person limits in public, which went into effect yesterday.
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed Malta will open two new COVID-19 rapid testing centres shortly, one at Boffa Hospital and another in the north of the country.
Tag someone who needs to know this