د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop After 23 New Cases And 39 Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Social distancing measures seem to be taking hold after Malta’s COVID-19 cases continued to drop, with the country registering 23 new cases and 39 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

This  means that Malta’s number of active cases stands at 356. Just under 1,365 test were conducted over the last day.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However, several of yesterday’s cases have been identified. Two were work colleagues, two were in direct contact with other cases, and two others are linked to a body building competition cluster.

Malta’s total number of cases now stands at 2099, with the country registering 1,729 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Share with someone who needs to know the latest figures

READ NEXT: Marsa Junction Workers Test Positive For COVID-19, Infrastructure Malta Working To Implement More Measures

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK