Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop After 23 New Cases And 39 Recoveries

Social distancing measures seem to be taking hold after Malta’s COVID-19 cases continued to drop, with the country registering 23 new cases and 39 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases stands at 356. Just under 1,365 test were conducted over the last day.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However, several of yesterday’s cases have been identified. Two were work colleagues, two were in direct contact with other cases, and two others are linked to a body building competition cluster.

Malta’s total number of cases now stands at 2099, with the country registering 1,729 recoveries and 14 deaths.