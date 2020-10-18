Malta’s Active Cases Break 1,300 Mark After 142 New Patients And 52 New Recoveries Recorded

Malta has 142 new COVID-19 patients and 52 new recoveries, a day after a record-breaking spike of 204 cases.

The number of active cases is now at 1347.

Testing has remained high with 2,404 swabs tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

Today’s cases are still being investigating. From yesterday’s cases, 46 were related to family members, 18 cases to colleagues, three from Paceville, nine from direct contact to other cases, and four from social gatherings.

Following this week’s spike in coronavirus cases, fresh restrictions have been put in place to curb its spread.

An 11pm curfew on bars and restaurants, effective as of Monday has been announced, while mandatory mask-wearing will also be extended everywhere as of today including at work, with certain exceptions. A week’s grace period will apply before fines are issued.