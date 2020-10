An 89-year-old woman has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

This brings Malta’s COVID-19 death toll up to 56.

The 89-year old was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 23rd October and tested positive for the virus that same day.

She was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital up until her death yesterday evening.

Health authorities said that the victim was suffering from other chronic illnesses.

