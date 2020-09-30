Malta’s 35th COVID-19 Death Confirmed After 85-Year-Old Man Passes Away

An 85-year-old man has died due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry has announced.

The man, who tested positive on 27th September, was taken to St Thomas Hospital on the 28th September, before dying earlier today.

The man had underlying health conditions, the ministry said.

While giving condolences to the family and loved ones of the man, authorities urged people to stick to official health guidelines, such as social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

Earlier today, 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on the island.

What do you make of this death?