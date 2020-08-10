MaltaPost Temporarily Extends Opening Hours Following Massive Government Voucher Queues

Several post offices have extended their opening hours to accommodate the large number of queues that formed outside their premise over the weekend.

St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba and Qawra will now provide a temporary evening service from 4pm to 7pm from Tuesday 11th August until Thursday 13th August.

The opening hours will cater exclusively to the collection of registered letters distributing COVID-19 government vouchers.

Over the weekend, post offices in St Paul’s Bay were inundated with long queues as people waited anxiously to collect their government vouchers.

Angry residents took to social media to vent their frustrations after having queued for hours in the sun with no social distancing measures in place.

“My 76-year-old father spent an hour in the heat outside trying to collect his voucher. People are almost touching and many are with no masks due to the heat,” a St Paul’s Bay resident told Lovin Malta.

Last week, MaltaPost was fined €10,000 for failing to deliver post on time.

