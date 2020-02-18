MaltaPost Suspends Its China Postal Services With Immediate Effect

د . إAEDSRر . س

MaltaPost has suspended postal services to China with immediate effect in the wake of several airlines postponing flights to the country in light of the coronavirus threat.

Malta’s national postal service said the suspension will remain in place until it issues another notice.   

Several airlines announced today that they have suspended all their flights to China in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 1,800 people so far, the vast majority in China.

The virus has spread to other countries but Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed yesterday that it hasn’t reached Malta’s shores and that the airport is screening every passenger coming from places where the coronavirus has been found. Isolation facilities have been set up at the airport and the Grand Harbour.

